Fire crews are responding to a large blaze in Arthur's Pass. Photo / NZME

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the fire broke out near the Mount White Bridge near State Highway 73 at about 12pm.

The Arthur's Pass, Sheffield and Springfield stations are attending and five helicopters have arrived at the scene.

The blaze is moving quickly, they said but at this stage there is no threat to the highway.

"We are just waiting for our crews to respond to decide if we need to close the highway."

Smoke drifting from the fire around the area is possible, they said.