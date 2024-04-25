Dozens of firefighters have been fighting a fire in rural Waiwhare overnight. Photo / File

A helicopter will be sent in this morning to help extinguish a large scrub fire in Hastings, after dozens of firefighters battled the blaze through the night.

The fire in Waiwhare started as a controlled burn but had got out of control, Fire and Emergency central shift manager Shannon Lucas said.

Firefighters arrived on scene at the fire on around 9.30pm and quickly escalated the job due its location, calling in help from rural crews around the district.

At its peak there were eight pumps, three tankers and seven support vehicles on scene.

By 3am the fire measured around 6 hectares and the operation was beginning to slow with some crews being sent home, Lucas said. As of 5am there were still two pumps, one tanker and two support units on scene.

A helicopter will arrive this morning to assist with monitoring for hotspots and putting out any remaining fire.



