The future stars of Kiwi motocross will fire up their machines at Hīmatangi for the 2024 New Zealand Junior Motocross Championship. Photo / Bikesportnz

The future stars of Kiwi motocross will fire up their machines at Hīmatangi in Manawatū on Friday, April 19, for the 2024 New Zealand Junior Motocross Championship.

The energy-sapping AFC Motorcycles-sponsored three-day event will be run at Flipp’s Motocross Park circuit, with qualifying starting on Friday.

Motocross commentator Andy McGechan said riders had to be at their best to get to the podium on Sunday, in a hugely competitive grade of racing involving what he described as the cream of motocross talent.

“The racing at the junior championships is, as always, expected to be fierce,” he said.

Promising Ōhau rider Phoenix Van Dusschoten will be vying for a podium finish against a strong field assembled for the 2024 New Zealand Junior Motocross Championship at Hīmatangi. Photo / Bikesportnz

“With racing this weekend expected to be tight right through all the grades, it’s a tough competition to predict and it is unlikely anything will be wrapped up until late on Sunday afternoon.”

McGechan said riders were aged 8-16, which meant older riders in particular were out to score a championship title before they turned 17 and joined the senior ranks.

Local hopes rest with promising Ōhau rider Phoenix Van Dusschoten. The Honda-sponsored 16-year-old was out on the course on Thursday afternoon.

“I like to have a look at the course. It just helps settle the nerves a bit,” he said.

Van Dusschoten was one of the leading hopes in what was a break-out season for the promising rider, who has teamed up with local gym trainer Hayden Rankin and motocross trainer Brett Campbell in an effort to take his performances to the next level.

“I want to take it seriously, for the next couple of years at least, to see what can happen,” he said.

Ōhau motocross rider Phoenix Van Dusschoten. Photo / Bikesportnz

The improved fitness and strength had stood him in good stead over a busy summer when he posted some impressive results and tested himself racing across the Tasman, including a trip to Melbourne last month, and he plans to fly to Adelaide next month.

That was on the back of a win at the Honda New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville in February. He won the junior 14-16 years 250cc class and followed it up with a sixth overall in the senior MX2 class the next day, riding a Honda CRF 250cc.

He credited his improved riding to participating in a range of other activities contributing to an overall increase in fitness, such as mountain biking, road cycling and wakeboarding.

“Cycling helps. A big part of why I got into it is the long-intensity fitness,” he said.

A good base level of fitness helps with the endurance required to see out a motocross race.

Phoenix Van Dusschoten (Honda) in action at Woodville in February. Photo / Andy McGechan

“There are races where you might never be left alone. You’re always battling with someone,” he said.

Van Dusschoten began riding motorbikes at the age of 4. It was all about riding for fun in the early days, until he got the racing bug.

This weekend he’ll be up against a host of top riders invluding Australia’s Bodie Court, Levi Townley (Tauranga), Jack Ellingham (Auckland), Hayden Draper (Karaka), Nixon Parkes (Te Awamutu), Kase Thoms (Leeston), Maz Parkes (Mangakino), Nico Verhoeven (Cambridge), Levi McMaster (Christchurch), Connor Feather (Taupō), Jesse Baird (Prebbleton), Jaxx Hunter (Palmerston North), Karaitiana Horne (Raetihi), Ruby Leech (Helensville), Breanna Rodgers (Morrinsville), Thalia Heileson (Auckland), Ella Burns (Wainuiomata) and Hannah Perris (Whangārei).

Darryll King. Photo / Andy McGechan

The championship had been a launching pad for some fine riders, including Taranaki brothers Darryll, Shayne and Damien King, Josh Coppins (Motueka), Ben Townley (Bay of Plenty), Maximus Purvis (Mangakino), Cody Cooper (Ōpōtik), Hamish Harwood (Royal Heights), Josiah Natzke (Mount Maunganui), Brodie Connolly (Tauranga) and James Scott (Ōpārau).