Multiple northbound lanes are blocked on State Highway 1 after the crash near Highbrook Drive. Image / NZTA

Motorists should expect delays on Auckland's motorways this morning following two crashes.

One on the Upper Harbour Highway is blocking the left exit-only lane heading east between Greenhithe Rd and Albany Highway.

SH18 UPPER HARBOUR MWY - 8:20AM

A crash is blocking the left (exit only) lane eastbound between Greenhithe Rd and Albany Hwy off-ramp. Expect delays in the area until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/AGHX4Q1D6Q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 16, 2022

That crash happened just before 8.20am, with the NZ Transport Agency warning people to expect delays until the crash is cleared.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 8:10AM

A crash is blocking northbound lanes just prior to Highbrook Dr overbridge (after the off-ramp). Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/nVrD1HhvSe — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 16, 2022

And an earlier crash on the Southern Motorway is blocking traffic heading north near Highbrook.

Northbound lanes just before Highbrook Drive overbridge, after the offramp, are blocked by the crash, which happened around 8.10am.

An NZTA image of that crash appears to show at least three vehicles involved in the incident, including a truck, with damaged vehicles in both the left- and right-hand lanes.

Backed-up traffic is attempting to merge into the middle lane to get past.

Motorists are asked to pass with care and expect delays.