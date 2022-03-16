Motorists should expect delays on Auckland's motorways this morning following two crashes.
One on the Upper Harbour Highway is blocking the left exit-only lane heading east between Greenhithe Rd and Albany Highway.
That crash happened just before 8.20am, with the NZ Transport Agency warning people to expect delays until the crash is cleared.
And an earlier crash on the Southern Motorway is blocking traffic heading north near Highbrook.
Northbound lanes just before Highbrook Drive overbridge, after the offramp, are blocked by the crash, which happened around 8.10am.
An NZTA image of that crash appears to show at least three vehicles involved in the incident, including a truck, with damaged vehicles in both the left- and right-hand lanes.
Backed-up traffic is attempting to merge into the middle lane to get past.
Motorists are asked to pass with care and expect delays.