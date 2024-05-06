Police were called to Hereford Rd this morning.

Police were called to Hereford Rd this morning.

Police are urging livestock owners and farmers to ensure the perimeter of their property is secure following a crash involving two horses in Western Bay of Plenty this morning.

“At around 7.20am police responded to a crash involving a car and two horses on Hereford Rd, Oropi.

“One horse died as a result of the crash,” Western Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager senior sergeant Wayne Hunter said.

The driver had minor injuries but didn’t require medical attention.

“Livestock, especially large livestock, cause exceptional risk to the safety of motorists when they are loose on the roads,” Hunter said.

“Police urge farmers and livestock owners to ensure gates are locked, and the fences around your livestock are secure.”

If you see livestock on the roads and it is an immediate risk contact police via 111 or Western Bay of Plenty Council Animal services via 0800 926 732. - SunLive







