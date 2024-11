The crash between Bombay and Ramarama is causing major traffic delays. Photo / Google Maps.

A three-car pile-up blocking northbound lanes on State Highway 1 in South Auckland has been cleared.

Traffic built up before the Bombay Hills after the incident between Bombay and Ramarama.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash was cleared just after 6.30am.

A police spokesperson said no serious injuries have been reported.