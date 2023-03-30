Voyager 2022 media awards
Crash on State Highway 25, Whitianga: Two helicopters, ambulance rush to scene

Emergency services have rushed to a crash in Coromandel, with two helicopters attending the scene on State Highway 25, Tairua Whitanga Rd.

Two people have reportedly been seriously injured in a crash in Coromandel.

Two helicopters and an ambulance are at the crash, on State Highway 25, Tairua Whitanga Rd.

The pair’s medical status was not yet clear, a spokeswoman for St John said.

St John was called to the crash about 11.47am.

Police said the road has been closed and no diversions are available.

“Please consider delaying travel, or expect delays,” police said.

Live traffic data showed the motorists were backed up more than a kilometre as of 1.14pm.

- More to come

