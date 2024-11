The justice minister hopes the gang patch ban will eventually cut down on overall crime, new top cop says he's open to looking into bodycams for the country's police officers.

One person has been critically injured after a crash on State Highway 16 in rural northwest Auckland.

Police said emergency services were called to the single-car crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway near Tauhoa at 12.13pm.

The driver, the car’s only occupant, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, police said.