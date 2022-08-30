Crash on SH20 in Auckland causing 30-minute delays for commuters

A crash on the southbound lane of SH20 is causing major delays in traffic for after-work commuters. Photo / NZME

A crash on State Highway 20 in Auckland is causing major delays for after-work commuters.

Waka Kotahi said that the crash is blocking the right southbound lane just before Māngere Bridge.

UPDATE 4:55PM

This crash is now fully clear. Expect up to 30-minute southbound delays as traffic resumes normal peak volumes. ^LB https://t.co/g8t8QpDhI7 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 30, 2022

According to Waka Kotahi's traffic dashboard, the commute from Albany to Manukau via SH20, which usually took 32 minutes in free-flowing traffic, was taking 1 hour and 15 minutes at 5pm.

The crash is now cleared, but Waka Kotahi is still advising motorists to pass with care in both directions.

Earlier today, a crash on the Southern Motorway near Greenlane caused queues of traffic and left one car facing the wrong way on the highway. The crash was cleared shortly after the collision, but motorists experienced delays from Spaghetti Junction.