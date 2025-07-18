Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Crash on Northern Motorway seriously injures two after youth in stolen car flees police

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Trump plans to sue the Wall Street Journal following a new article related to himself and Epstein. Wrexham FC owned by Ryan Reynolds arrives in Wellington to play tonight.

A serious crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway was allegedly caused by a youth fleeing police in a stolen car.

Police say it is a miracle no one was killed as the alleged offender drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

The two-vehicle collision happened at 6.20am between the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save