Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

“One of the vehicles involved was a stolen Toyota Aqua that was being tracked by the Police Eagle helicopter. Moments before the crash, the driver entered the Northern Motorway at the Wainui off-ramp and drove against the flow of traffic,” said Inspector Danny Meade.

“The car travelled roughly 50 metres before it collided with an unsuspecting member of the public, who’s effectively had no time to react.

“The vehicle being tracked had been stolen from a Constellation Drive address overnight and was spotted in Westgate about 5.35am. Eagle located the car and kept watch as it drove along State Highway 18 and onto the Northern Motorway.

“Near Oteha Valley Rd, police signalled to the driver to stop, but the vehicle’s allegedly fled at speed. Units haven’t pursued, but Eagle kept tracking the car, relaying its movements through a subdivision in Wainui.

“While officers on the ground were preparing spike strips, the driver, for some unknown reason, entered the motorway in the wrong direction.

“It is incredible that nobody died.”

The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination and the motorway reopened about 8.15am.

Inspector Meade said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and both drivers were in hospital.

Charges are being considered against the youth alleged to have been driving.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances, two rapid response units, and one manager were sent to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated two patients who were transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition,” they said.

NZTA updated its traffic information in relation to the crash.

“Consider detouring via Hibiscus Coast Hwy,” the agency posted on social media.

“Southbound lane closures are in place next to the southbound Wainui Rd on-ramp.