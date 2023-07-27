Crash on Ellerslie’s Marua Rd: One person rushed to hospital after truck, ute and car collide

One person has been rushed to hospital after a three-car crash in Ellerslie, which has left debris strewn across Marua Rd.
A truck, ute and car crashed on Marua Rd shortly before 11.20am, obliterating the front of the car.
Police have closed the road while emergency services respond. Fire and Emergency NZ was called to help clean up debris.
A spokesman for St John Ambulance told the Herald one person had been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.
One ambulance was dispatched to the scene, he said.