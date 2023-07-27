Crash on Ellerslie’s Marua Rd: One person rushed to hospital after truck, ute and car collide

Crash between truck and car in Marua Rd, Ellerslie. Photo / Darren Masters

One person has been rushed to hospital after a three-car crash in Ellerslie, which has left debris strewn across Marua Rd.

A truck, ute and car crashed on Marua Rd shortly before 11.20am, obliterating the front of the car.

A truck, ute and car crashed on Marua Rd shortly before 11.20am, obliterating the front of the car. Photo / Darren Masters

Police have closed the road while emergency services respond. Fire and Emergency NZ was called to help clean up debris.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance told the Herald one person had been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

One ambulance was dispatched to the scene, he said.



