Emergency services are at the crash site. Photo / Bevan Conley

A car has slammed into a building on the outskirts of Auckland’s central city after another vehicle hit and shunted it.

A police spokesman said the car crashed into a building on Symonds St between Alex Evans St and Newton Rd in Eden Terrace about 6pm.

“There are no reports of injuries,” he said. Officers still on the scene and still gathering information about the circumstances of the crash.

Firefighters were using a “turfer” - a chain ratchet-pulley system - to pull the car from the shopfront, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

He said a vehicle hit a parked car and shunted it into the shop.

“There doesn’t appear to be too much damage,” the spokesman said.

