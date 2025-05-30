Advertisement
Crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway delays holiday traffic ahead of King’s Birthday Weekend

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Herald NOW News Update: May 30 2025. Video / HeraldNOW

Traffic heading out of Auckland is heavily congested across the motorway network this evening as holidaymakers start to flee the city.

A crash in a southbound lane of the Southern Motorway between Takanini and Papakura at 3.25pm had left “residual delays” for motorists, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

