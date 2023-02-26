Crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway closes lanes, motorists warned of delays

A crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway has closed lanes and the Northcote off-ramp, with motorists warned to expect delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway has closed lanes and the Northcote on-ramp, with motorists warned to expect delays.

The crash, in the southbound lanes, was reported about 2.30pm.

“The Northcote Rd on-ramp is now closed. Please avoid the area or expect delays and allow extra time for travel,” Waka Kotahi posted on Twitter.

Traffic can be seen backing up southbound while emergency services attend the crash scene. Traffic is also backed up northbound due to rubberneckers.

