Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway closes lanes, motorists warned of delays

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway has closed lanes and the Northcote off-ramp, with motorists warned to expect delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway has closed lanes and the Northcote off-ramp, with motorists warned to expect delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway has closed lanes and the Northcote on-ramp, with motorists warned to expect delays.

The crash, in the southbound lanes, was reported about 2.30pm.

“The Northcote Rd on-ramp is now closed. Please avoid the area or expect delays and allow extra time for travel,” Waka Kotahi posted on Twitter.

Traffic can be seen backing up southbound while emergency services attend the crash scene. Traffic is also backed up northbound due to rubberneckers.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

- More to come.

Latest from New Zealand