A crash on a Southern Motorway overbridge has sparked an emergency response this afternoon with traffic backed up on the motorway for kilometres in both directions, and train services across the Auckland network delayed or cancelled.

The crash has occurred on the Market Rd overbridge near Remuera. Southbound traffic is currently backed up to Spaghetti Junction and northbound traffic to Otahuhu.

A NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesperson said the Market Rd northbound off-ramp on State Highway 1 was closed.

“Delay your journey or follow directions of emergency services in the area and expect delays,” they said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:40PM

Due to a crash on Market Rd, #SH1 Market Rd northbound off-ramp is now CLOSED. Delay your journey or follow directions of emergency services in the area and expect delays. More: https://t.co/yRUvbngZwE ^HJ pic.twitter.com/uIqc7w0Zny — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 25, 2024

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said police were the lead agency and deferred all questions to them.

The Herald has sought comment from police.

An Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson told the Herald some train services had been delayed or cancelled due to the accident.

“Power to overhead lines was briefly turned off as a precaution but power has been restored,” they said.

A car crash on Market Road, Remuera is affecting train services.



Western - Delays and cancellations

Southern - Delays and cancellations

Eastern - Delays and cancellations

Onehunga - Delays and cancellations



Scheduled buses are accepting train tickets to/from impacted stations. pic.twitter.com/fE5aRXekRQ — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 25, 2024

AT said the crash has also had a small impact on bus services that travel through the area.

