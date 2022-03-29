Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge causing delays

As of 6.40pm lane two of three was still blocked. Photo / NZTA

A car crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is currently causing delays for motorists.

At 6.20pm Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a crash was blocking lane two travelling city-bound on the bridge.

The lane has since been cleared and all vehicles have now been towed. Delays should still be expected as traffic eases.

A trip over the harbour bridge for motorists travelling from Northcote often takes just a few minutes. However, with delays due to the crash, it is currently taking 12 minutes.

-More to come.