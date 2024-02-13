The multi-vehicle crash has blocked lanes in the northbound section of the Southern Motorway near Conifer Grove. Image / NZTA

The multi-vehicle crash has blocked lanes in the northbound section of the Southern Motorway near Conifer Grove. Image / NZTA

Drivers heading into Auckland City from the south this morning are facing long delays after a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway.

The crash happened around 6.30am in the northbound lanes near Conifer Grove in Takanini.

“The crash involved multiple vehicles, however no serious injuries have been reported at this stage,” police said in a statement.

Police advised motorists to expect delays and take a different route if possible while the scene was being cleared.

As of 7.20am, the scene had been cleared but drivers should continue to expect delays, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The crash has caused significant disruption, with Google Maps showing the 14km journey from Ramarama to Takanini taking more than 40 minutes around 7.30am.