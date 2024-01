Emergency services have been called to a crash on State Highway 2. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash blocking State Highway 2 on Te Puke East Rd in the Western Bay of Plenty, police say.

Police said in a statement they were alerted to the crash near Pongakawa about 4.20pm.

“Up to three” vehicles were involved in the incident between Wharere Rd and Benner Rd.

At least one person is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

Motorists in the area should expect delays, police said.