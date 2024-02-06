A crash near Matamata has closed SH29.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 29, south of Matamata.

A police spokesman said the two-vehicle accident happened on SH29, near the intersection with Hopkins Rd, shortly after 8am on Wednesday morning.

The highway is closed and diversions were being put in place.

Two people had “serious to moderate injuries” and were being taken to hospital.





