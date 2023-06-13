Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Crash closes State Highway 5 between Rotorua and Tirau, two people injured

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services are at a crash between Rotorua and Tirau.

Emergency services are at a crash between Rotorua and Tirau.

Two people are injured after a crash on State Highway 5 between Rotorua and Tirau.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6.40am at Ngatira.

“Initial indications suggest two people have sustained injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the crash is just south of Tapapa Rd.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

State Highway 5 is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the crash are under way.


Latest from New Zealand