Emergency services are at a crash between Rotorua and Tirau.

Two people are injured after a crash on State Highway 5 between Rotorua and Tirau.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6.40am at Ngatira.

“Initial indications suggest two people have sustained injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

7:10AM - Reports of a serious crash on #SH5 just east of Tapapa Rd, between Tirau & Rotorua. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Road closure is possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ksjfHXNqoo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 13, 2023

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the crash is just south of Tapapa Rd.

State Highway 5 is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Inquiries into the crash are under way.



