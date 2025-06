Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A major South Auckland highway is closed after a crash this afternoon, which left one person critically injured.

Two people are still trapped in their vehicle and another is fighting for their life after the crash on Karaka Rd, State Highway 22.

The crash on the highway between the Southern Motorway and Pukekohe and Glenbrook happened about 2.25pm, a police spokeswoman said.

“Road closures are in place on SH22 and motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible,” she said.