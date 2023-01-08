Crash closes State Highway 2 south of Hastings and injures several

A car flipped on to its roof after colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of Latham St and Wellesley Rd, Napier, on Saturday evening. Photo / Singh Honey

A crash near Poukawa is expected to keep a portion of State Highway 2, south of Hastings, shut for up to an hour on Sunday afternoon.

A police statement said the incident involved a vehicle towing a caravan and happened about 2.40pm on State Highway 2, between Stock Rd and Te Mahanga Rd.

“Both lanes of the highway are expected to be shut for at least an hour, and traffic management is being arranged,” the police statement said.

A St John spokeswoman said four people were transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance, one in a serious condition and three in a minor condition.

Police advise motorists to use Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner to stay up to date with the latest road conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/.

The occupants of two vehicles involved in an earlier crash in Napier on Saturday evening that flipped one car both escaped relatively unscathed.

A police spokesman said Police received reports of the incident near the intersection of Latham St and Wellesley Rd about 7.50pm.

Emergency services attended and a St John spokeswoman said St John treated two people at the scene in a minor condition.

Nearby resident Singh Honey said they didn’t see the crash, but they went to look after they heard a “big bang sound”.

Police earlier revealed a motorist had died after a crash at Black Bridge on Mill Rd, near Hastings, about 5pm on Friday.

Police said the sole occupant died at the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

There were several other relatively minor crashes over the weekend, although police are considering charges in one instance.

Fire and Emergency central communications shift manager Belinda Beets said a car hit a light pole on the intersection of James Foley Ave and Bill Hercock St in Napier at 5.15pm on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said the southbound lane was briefly blocked and there were no injuries.

The police spokeswoman said police were alerted to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Georges Drive and Kennedy Rd, Napier, at 7pm on Friday.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle blocked Kennedy Rd for a short time.

“Police are considering charges against the driver of one of the vehicles,” the spokeswoman said.

The St John spokeswoman said St John treated one person at the scene in a minor condition.

The police spokeswoman said police attended a crash at the Wharerangi Rd and Auckland Rd intersection in Greenmeadows, Napier, about 1.37pm on Saturday.

“These vehicles blocked this intersection for a short time, but there were no injuries,” the police spokeswoman said.

The St John spokeswoman said St John treated one person at the scene in a minor condition.

The police spokeswoman said police received reports of a vehicle driving into a ditch between Lawn Rd and Mill Rd, Clive, about 11pm Saturday.

“Police have located the driver who is helping them with their inquiries,” the police spokeswoman said.

The St John spokeswoman said St John attended but did not assess or treat anyone.