Bairds Rd has been closed after a serious crash.

A section of a busy South Auckland road has been forced to close after a serious crash that has left a motorcyclist with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Bairds Rd at 7.28am after the collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The spokesperson said they had cordoned off a section of the Ōtara road near Wymondley Rd so the Serious Crash Unit could examine the scene.

“An investigation will commence in due course.