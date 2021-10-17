Voyager 2021 media awards
Crash between truck and ute in Fernside, Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a truck and a ute in Canterbury this morning. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a truck and a ute in Canterbury this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the crash happened on Oxford Rd in Fernside about 9.50am.

The truck was carrying a number of golf carts and towing a rally car that appears to have been severely damaged.

The damaged ute. Photo / George Heard
Nobody was trapped and fire crews have assisted police with scene safety.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance was on scene treating two patients in a moderate condition.

Power is out in the area due to the crash as the lines appear to have been knocked down.

A MainPower spokesperson said the fault team was on their way to assess the damage. Around 50 nearby homes were without power.