Crash between truck and ute in Fernside, Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a truck and a ute in Canterbury this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the crash happened on Oxford Rd in Fernside about 9.50am.

The truck was carrying a number of golf carts and towing a rally car that appears to have been severely damaged.

The damaged ute. Photo / George Heard

Nobody was trapped and fire crews have assisted police with scene safety.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance was on scene treating two patients in a moderate condition.

Power is out in the area due to the crash as the lines appear to have been knocked down.

A MainPower spokesperson said the fault team was on their way to assess the damage. Around 50 nearby homes were without power.