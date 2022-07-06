PM rounds off her overseas trip in Sydney, how air pollution’s affecting Kiwis and Boris Johnson clings on in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A crash between a van and a car caused disruption for motorists in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Barrington St and SH76 Brougham St in Addington at about 7am on Thursday.

St John sent one ambulance, one manager and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

A crash between a van and a car caused disruption for motorists in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Supplied

It treated three patients – two in minor conditions and one in a serious condition, a spokesperson said.

The patient in a serious condition was transported to Christchurch Hospital.

The crash was blocking northbound traffic on Brougham St as well as westbound access to the motorway but has since reopened.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two appliances were sent to the scene.