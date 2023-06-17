Pakuranga Rd is blocked off in east Auckland's Sunnyhills due to a crash.

Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash in east Auckland.

The two-car crash occurred in Sunnyhills on Pakuranga Rd, near Stanniland Rd, around 12.40pm.

“It appears two people received serious injuries, the road is blocked while police respond,” police said.

Motorists have reported seeing a smashed car and that heavy traffic is banked up along Pakuranga Rd.

The road is blocked off by police in the west at Glenmore Rd.

Ambulance teams are also at the scene, while serious crash investigators have been advised.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing, police said.