The crane truck was reportedly lifting concrete window panels when it lost its balance. Video / Brad Roberts

A crane truck has tipped over in Upper Hutt causing a spectacle described as “Optimus Prime stuck in transformation”.

Brad Roberts took photos of the truck pointing skyward on Somme Rd in Trentham.

“I saw a crane standing up not like it should be. It was flipped, basically.”

Roberts understood the crane was lifting concrete window panels when it lost balance.