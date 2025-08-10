The woman no longer trusted her judgment of others and was scared of leaving her home.
“I wanted to move house. There were times when I saw him, walking past my house, I am aware he knows where I live,” she said in her victim impact statement at Smith’s recent sentencing in the Christchurch District Court.
“I was terrified. I was so terrified I couldn’t call for help. I suffer from panic attacks and still take medications.
“I am too terrified to carry on, I am socially isolated, I have lost my confidence, lost my sense of self, he has taken something from me that can never be replaced.”
At one point, he put his hands around her throat. She kicked and screamed and began physically shaking. Again, he apologised and asked her what he could do to make it better. She, again, pleaded for him to leave, but he ignored her.
Smith eventually fell asleep, and the victim confronted him the next morning.
“[Are you] gonna be like all the girls on Tinder who claim rape,” he said to her.
Smith later told police he got drunk and could not recall what happened.
‘Your risk is off the charts’
In court, Judge Michael Crosbie said he hoped Smith would dwell on the woman’s victim impact statement.
“You need treatment, you need to acknowledge what you have done and the impact on the victim,” the judge told him.
