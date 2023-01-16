Cracks force closure of Coromandel state highway

Due to severe cracks found in the passing lanes, SH25a between Kōpu and Hikuai in the Coramandel has been forced to close. Photo / Google

A Coromandel road has been forced to close due to severe cracks found in the passing lanes.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said a slip was “imminent” and the road, SH25a between Kōpu and Hikuai, is currently not safe to drive on due to the cracks close to the top of the summit from the Kōpu side.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the next available update on the road will come at 8am tomorrow, however, the Thames-Coromandel District Council said it is unlike the road will be open until midday.

SH25A KOPU TO HIKUAI 5:20PM

Due to a washout, #SH25A is CLOSED between KiriKiri Valley Rd, Kopu and Puketui Rd, Hikuai. This closure is expected to remain in place overnight. Please delay your journey or detour via SH25. ^CO pic.twitter.com/hLcp0t42My — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 16, 2023

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes such as via SH2 Waihi or SH25 Whangapoua Hill.