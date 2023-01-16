Voyager 2022 media awards
Cracks force closure of Coromandel state highway

Due to severe cracks found in the passing lanes, SH25a between Kōpu and Hikuai in the Coramandel has been forced to close. Photo / Google

A Coromandel road has been forced to close due to severe cracks found in the passing lanes.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said a slip was “imminent” and the road, SH25a between Kōpu and Hikuai, is currently not safe to drive on due to the cracks close to the top of the summit from the Kōpu side.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the next available update on the road will come at 8am tomorrow, however, the Thames-Coromandel District Council said it is unlike the road will be open until midday.

Motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes such as via SH2 Waihi or SH25 Whangapoua Hill.

