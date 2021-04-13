Covid19 coronavirus: Vaccine oversupply in Canterbury, doses to expire

The Canterbury DHB is investigating a Covid-19 vaccine oversupply of more than one thousand doses. Photo / NZH

The Canterbury DHB says it is investigating a Covid-19 vaccine oversupply of more than 1000 doses.

The supply of 1400 doses was received last Friday.

Executive lead for CDHB Covid-19 response Ralph La Salle said they must be used by the end of today before they expire.

To make use of the vaccine, doses have been used to start the staff vaccination programme at the Christchurch and Burwood CDHB campuses.

Clinics were established at both sites on Tuesday and will continue today.

A community vaccination clinic at Burwood Hospital (booked appointments only) for household contacts of border and MIQ workers and frontline healthcare workers (group 2a) started on March 29.

Additional doses of the surplus vaccine have also been diverted to provide vaccinations for this group.

"Due to the current uptake and demand for vaccination opportunities for our staff and frontline healthcare workers in the community, we believe we will avoid any wastage."