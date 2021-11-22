Covid Delta outbreak: Proposal for Auckland councillors and Local Board members to work remotely if unvaccinated

Auckland Council is consulting on vaccine mandates for staff and elected members. Photo / File

Auckland Council is consulting on a proposal that could see unvaccinated councillors and Local Board members banned from attending meetings and having to work remotely.

The council is seeking feedback from its 170 elected members over the next two weeks on draft guidelines around access to council offices and meeting spaces for those with and without Covid-19 vaccinations.

Based on Government settings, and after conducting its own risk assessment, the council has proposed that, in order to ensure the safety of all its staff, only those elected members who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be able to come into council offices and meeting spaces.

The proposed rules will apply to Mayor Phil Goff, councillors and Local Board members. Photo / File

Those elected members who are not vaccinated, or don't want to disclose their vaccination status, will be asked to work remotely during periods where there is risk of the virus circulating in the community.

The guidelines will sit alongside a separate council workforce policy, consulted on during November, that proposes all employees, and a range of others who do work for the council, should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to safely carry out their roles.

Once the proposed guidelines for elected members are consulted on, adopted and in place, they will be reviewed every three months. It is anticipated they will be in place as long as they are required under the Government's new Covid-19 Protection Framework.

Mayor Phil Goff said that elected members who are not vaccinated will be supported to work remotely and participate in all meetings and workshops online.

"This is about keeping everyone safe – our elected members, our staff, other people who work for the council and members of the public who need to come to our offices," he said.

"We will review these guidelines as the Covid-19 Protection Framework shifts, but, for now, they provide an opportunity for all elected members to take a leadership role in ensuring we make wellbeing and safety the number one priority."

Following the consultation period and analysis of feedback, the council's proposed staff vaccination policy is expected to be agreed in early December.

Council chief executive Jim Stabback said as with the council workforce proposal, the risk posed by Covid-19 and the potential ways of managing it were the key considerations in developing the draft guidelines for elected members.

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback. Photo / File

He said unvaccinated elected members will be provided with the tools, resources and support they need to carry on with their work remotely until such time as the guidelines change.

Following the consultation period and analysis of the feedback, it is expected the guidelines for elected members will be agreed by December 15.

Most, if not all, councillors are believed to be double-vaccinated. It is not known how many Local Board members are unvaccinated.