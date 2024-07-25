It says this leaves their members with an extremely difficult choice - provide the service in a professional manner, which will generally take a lot longer than the funded time allocated, or stop providing it.

The society warns the result will “undoubtedly be reduced access to Paxlovid treatments in community settings for many of our most vulnerable patients”, which will ultimately result in some patients needing access to emergency departments or being admitted to hospital.

Health NZ Living Well director Martin Hefford said “consultation with the sector was impacted by the later timing of Budget 2024 and the need to make significant decisions quickly to recognise reduced Covid-19 funding following Budget 24 announcements”.

He said ideally Health NZ would have engaged with the sector well in advance of July 1, but constrained timeframes meant consultation did not occur in this instance.

Health NZ’s website says Paxlovid is recommended for people who are at higher risk of severe illness from Covid. When taken within the first five days of illness it can help people stay out of hospital.

Mangawhai Pharmacy’s Lanny Wong said staff were previously able to claim up to an hour to consult with a patient about whether Paxlovid was right for them.

She said they must assess the patient’s symptoms, their medical conditions and medicines they’re taking, as well as their kidney function.

They then have to explain to the patient how to take it, and follow up with them, she said.

Wong said it’s something pharmacists can’t rush through and it can take more than the 15 minutes they are now funded for.

“People ring up the next day to say they’ve got an issue with their medicine or they’re suffering from side effects, that sort of phone call would not be covered - we would be doing all of that for free.”

She said the reduced funding made it challenging to provide the service safely and effectively - which is why pharmacists are opting out.

“It’s a difficult decision for some businesses to make - but I can fully understand why some have decided not to provide this service.”

Wong said the situation where fewer pharmacies were providing antivirals would have a flow-on effect for patients.

She said people would probably have to get hold of a GP if they needed antivirals and it can be difficult to see a GP quickly.

Wong said people in rural areas may have to drive or send their family member further to find a pharmacy that was providing antivirals.

She said the changes show there is a huge gap in knowledge from the decision-makers about what pharmacists do and she hopes Health New Zealand will consult with the sector in future.

Hefford said that in line with Government funding decisions, Health NZ was transitioning its health response to Covid-19 so it is managed in a similar way to other communicable diseases.

“Ensuring antivirals remain available to those most at risk of poor outcomes from Covid-19 is a priority for Health NZ. We are confident that reasonable access will be maintained across New Zealand.”

He said vaccination remained people’s first and best line of defence, which is why funding for it was largely unchanged.

Hefford says with Budget funding increases confirmed for the next two years, Health NZ expects to make future changes in a timelier manner, with greater opportunities for engagement.

