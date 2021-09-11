Covid 19 vaccine ads worked despite typo, say health officials

An Instagram ad from Waitemata DHB with the spelling error. Photo / Screengrab

Health authorities say an advertising campaign for the Covid-19 vaccine was successful despite a spelling error.

Social media posts advertising available vaccination appointments in South Auckland and the North Shore misspelt the word "vaccine" in the web address.

At least two Instagram posts by the district health boards of Counties Manukau and North Shore had the typo.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) apologised and said it was a human error.

An Instagram post by Counties Manukau DHB advertising available vaccination spots with the spelling error "Vacine". Photo / Screengrab

The centre said all ads, including the ones with the error, brought people to the correct website to book their vaccines.

"On one of the ads with the error, over 1000 people clicked through the ad successfully and no one reported the error," said public information manager at Auckland DHB Lee Cowan.

She said most of the ads that ran in the three-day campaign spelt "vaccine" correctly, and the problematic ones were taken down last night.

The Facebook and Instagram campaign ran from September 9 to 11 targeting specific areas of Auckland.

"It was a successful campaign," said Cowan.

Everyone in New Zealand aged 12 and above is eligible for the free Covid-19 vaccine.