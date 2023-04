Boost for those on Living Wage, nearly half of retail burglaries are committed by youths & is PM Chris Hipkins' Honeymoon over in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Boost for those on Living Wage, nearly half of retail burglaries are committed by youths & is PM Chris Hipkins' Honeymoon over in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

There have been 12,202 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week and 25 further deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 5149 were reinfections.

There were also 220 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, with nine cases in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1739.

Last week 11,258 new cases were reported and 76 further deaths attributed to Covid-19.