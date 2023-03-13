Covid-19 update: 11,544 new cases, 22 deaths and 190 in hospital

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 1644.

By RNZ

There have been 11,544 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, and 22 further deaths.

Of the new cases, 4717 were reinfections.

The ministry reported 22 deaths with 12 attributed to Covid-19.

Of the 22 people deaths being reported today, one was from Northland, six were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, one was from Hawke’s Bay, two were from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, five were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury and one was from Southern.

Two were in their 30s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, seven were women and 15 were men.

There were also 190 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, with five cases in ICU.

Figures reported last week showed there had been 11,453 new cases, with six deaths and 177 people hospitalised.