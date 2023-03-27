Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says the bivalent booster gives added protection against variants circulating the globe. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

There have been 11,258 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week and 76 further deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 4712 were reinfections.

There were also 211 people with Covid-19 in hospital as of midnight Sunday, with seven cases in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1605.

Last week 11,544 new cases were reported and 12 further deaths attributed to Covid-19.

Three years on from the country’s first lockdown, former director-general of health Sir Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand had stayed below predicted death rates, which was ”virtually unique around the world”.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry into Aotearoa’s pandemic response is due to be completed in June 2024.