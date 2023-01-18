Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Covid-19: The three biggest questions facing NZ in 2023

Jamie Morton
By
8 mins to read
New Zealand has reported more than 2.1 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began - including nearly 130,000 reinfections. Experts say 2023 will tell us more about what our long-term future with the virus looks like. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand has reported more than 2.1 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began - including nearly 130,000 reinfections. Experts say 2023 will tell us more about what our long-term future with the virus looks like. Photo / Supplied

Experts say we’re about to get a clearer picture of what living with Covid-19 really means over the long term. Science reporter Jamie Morton looks at the three biggest questions before us in 2023.

What

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand