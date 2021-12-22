Covid-19: Thames-Coromandel mayor refuses to comment on whether she'll abide by jab policy

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie. Photo / File

The clock is ticking for the Thames-Coromandel mayor as a council vaccine mandate comes into force early next year.

The new policy requiring staff and elected officials to be double-jabbed by January 17 to work onsite may cause problems for Sandra Goudie, who opposed mandates and had previously rejected the Pfizer vaccine, saying she will wait for the Novavax jab.

That vaccine is not currently available in New Zealand.

People who do not have proof of vaccination will be required to work remotely while the council considers its options.

When asked whether she would have the vaccine by then Goudie declined to comment, and when asked whether she will be entering council facilities she also did declined to respond.

From December 20, the Thames-Coromandel District Council's vaccine policy has required all employees and elected members to have had their first dose to enter council workplaces.