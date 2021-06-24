Covid-19 testing demand rises in Tauranga, officials warn most at risk first in line

An extra Covid-19 testing station has been set up at Trustpower Baypark Stadium. Photo / George Novak

An extra Covid-19 testing station has been set up at Trustpower Baypark Stadium. Photo / George Novak

Demand for Covid-19 testing in Tauranga has increased and health officials say it was "critically important" only people most at risk were tested first.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has set up an extra community-based Covid-19 testing station at Trustpower Baypark Stadium on Truman Lane in Mount Maunganui.

The testing station was set up after two Tauranga people were identified as close contacts of a Covid-positive Australian traveller who visited Wellington over the weekend.

BOPDHB Covid-19 incident controller Trevor Richardson said there had already been an increase in demand for testing in Tauranga since yesterday.

"It is critically important we are testing those who are most at risk from Covid-19 first, which includes people who visited Wellington last weekend."

Richardson said the testing centre is open from 9am to 5pm today and tomorrow.

An update on opening hours for the weekend will be made later today.

"Our Baypark testing centre is for Covid-19 tests only, people won't be assessed by a doctor onsite.

"No booking is required but there is likely to be a wait."

An extra Covid-19 testing station has been set up at Trustpower Baypark Stadium. Photo / George Novak

Richardson said the BOPDHB Covid-19 vaccine programme has not been affected and appointments will continue as scheduled.

The Wellington region, including Wairarapa and Kapiti Coast, has moved into alert level 2 until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Four close contacts have been identified as linked to the Australian traveller - two in Palmerston North and two in Tauranga. However, there are no locations of interest in either city.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the two Tauranga contacts have returned negative initial tests and will be required to isolate for 14 days and get tested on Day 5 and Day 12.

Feeling unwell?

If you are feeling unwell, or think you may have Covid-19 symptoms, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or your doctor.

If you weren't at a location of interest in Wellington over the weekend, or, you do not have symptoms, you're unlikely to need a test.

Advice on the Ministry of Health website states: "If you don't have symptoms, you should only get a test if directed to by a health official – for example, if you work at the border, ports or in a managed isolation or quarantine facility, or are a close contact of a confirmed case."

Other testing sites across the Bay of Plenty are listed on the Healthpoint website www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/bay-of-plenty