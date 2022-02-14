Taradale High School is closed for the rest of the week, due to additional confirmed Covid cases. Photo / Ian Cooper

Taradale High School is closed for the rest of the week, due to additional confirmed Covid cases. Photo / Ian Cooper

Taradale High School students will be forced to learn from home following the decision to close after a further five students tested positive for Covid.

This follows confirmation of a positive case of a student from the school on Friday, 11 February.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board said its public health team supports the school's decision for students to work from home over the next three days.

Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre reminded anyone who had cold or flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested and isolate until they received a negative test result.

In a Facebook post on the school's website, Principal David Oliver said that on February 16, 17, and 18 all students would be learning from home except those who need supervision.

Supervised students will be on site as normal from 8.45am–3.15pm.

"We will be operating a three period timetable with staff at school and all students at home over the three days.

"This will allow time for further contact tracing with the Ministry of Health."

The online timetable will commence at 10am with three one hour periods and will finish at 2pm each day, the post stated.

"The three period timetable will be accessible via KAMAR App and Portal from tomorrow morning.

"Lessons will run through Teams, students should check their Teams page for each subject."

In the post, Oliver said families of students who were identified as school contacts would be informed by email by the end of the day, Wednesday.

"If you are symptomatic or become symptomatic, please isolate, get tested and let the school know.

"We will send out further updates and changes as they become available.

"Updates will be sent via email and social media with an app alert sent to notify you that an update is available. We are taking all the necessary public health measures to ensure the health and well-being of all our students."

Overall, there were 744 cases of Covid in the community today - and one new Covid case for Hawke's Bay bringing the region's active case tally to 60, with 72 recovered cases.

Today, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed new rules for travellers that would come into force alongside step one of the borders reopening on February 28.

Travellers would now be able to self-isolate for seven days instead of having to go through MIQ as long as they were fully vaccinated and are able to return a negative test before flying.

The Ministry of Health also announced an extension of the deadline for the health and disability sector to have their vaccine booster under the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order.

It was extended until 11.59pm on February 24.

The new dates would also apply to any workers covered by the health mandated dates because of the work they undertake in Corrections, FENZ, Defence, Education and Police.