Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and fiancee Clarke Gayford arrive during a visit to the Pasifika Youth Vax Festival at Cannons Creek Cage in Porirua in October last year. Photo / Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and fiancee Clarke Gayford arrive during a visit to the Pasifika Youth Vax Festival at Cannons Creek Cage in Porirua in October last year. Photo / Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will go into home isolation after partner Clarke Gayford tested positive to Covid-19.

Ardern broke the news on social media this morning with a post of a card her daughter Neve had made for Mother's Day.

She said Gayford "woke up feeling a bit average and has tested positive ... so we have 7 days of family time ahead of us!"

She said she and daughter Neve are "fine".

"I'll be working from home so anyone who watches question time, or is attending my Business NZ speech on Wednesday, you'll still see me remotely."

Happy Mother’s Day everyone! It’s not even midday and already I’d say ours has been a mixed bag. Neve was so excited... Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Neve's card read "Yay! It is Mother's Day. I love fishy kisses. I love you like hot lava!"