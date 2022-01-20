Government confirms plan for Omicron, Nicotine free cigarettes the future? And real-life Aquaman in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Palmerston North residents will today find out if Omicron has entered their community.

Yesterday a new case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Manawatū region, which health officials are treating as a suspected case of the infectious Omicron variant.

The person was released from a Christchurch MIQ facility on Sunday after returning five negative tests while in managed isolation.

Today the Government is expected to announce whether the case is in fact Omicron.

The Herald has contacted Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith, who a spokesperson has advised is on annual leave and out of range.

The deputy mayor was unavailable for an interview on Friday morning and directed questions to the communications team, who said they would not be commenting until the case was confirmed as Omicron.

Multiple locations of interest and exposure events were listed on the Ministry of Health website yesterday – including an unnamed early childhood centre.

Cafe 116 Terrace was been listed as a high-risk exposure site, with anyone who was there between 10.40am and 11am on Wednesday asked to self-isolate and test immediately.

The suspected Omicron case visited Palmerston North's Cafe 116 yesterday.

The 1pm update from the Ministry of Health said the case was in a Christchurch MIQ facility and had tested negative five times, before being released on Sunday (January 16).

The case then returned a positive Covid-19 test result yesterday, after becoming symptomatic on Wednesday. They are believed to have been infectious since Monday (January 17).

The ministry said urgent whole genome sequencing was under way, as there were known Omicron cases during the person's stay at the Christchurch MIQ facility.

Investigations are under way to determine the source of infection, including possible in-facility transmission.

A series of locations of interest in Palmerston North were published yesterday, dating from Monday afternoon.

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3pm-3.10pm: Amare Safety Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.10pm-3.28pm: Steelmasters Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.15pm-3.30pm: ANZA Motor Company Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.55pm-4.35pm: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 4.54pm-5.05pm: Bunnings Warehouse Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 10.20am-10.30am: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 10.30am-10.48am: Bunnings Warehouse Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 2.15pm-2.30pm: eSANZ Milson

• Jan 19 (Wed) 10.40am-11am: Cafe 116 Terrace End High risk

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.07am-11.12am: Manawatu Locksmith Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.15am-11.45am: Postie Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.45am-11.50am: Amare Safety Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.59am-12.04am: Steelmasters Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 12pm-12.15pm: Anza Motor Company Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 1.55pm-2.05pm: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 2.15pm-2.30pm: eSANZ Milson