Mayor Andy Foster during the Wellington City Council meeting in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has tested positive for Covid-19.

Foster tested positive on Sunday after developing light symptoms earlier that day.

On Monday morning his symptoms were light to moderate, and he will continue some of his duties via Zoom.

He will remain in isolation at home for seven days.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free will step in for the mayor during his absence as required.