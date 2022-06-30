The Prime Minister gets into trade negotiations, could we move to the green traffic light setting today and how AT's making streets around schools safer in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Health officials are expected to make an announcement today on the traffic light settings, but it seems unlikely that the country will move to green as the trajectory of the rolling average of cases has begun to track upwards again.

New Zealand is currently at the orange traffic light setting.

New Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall will give an update on the settings in a statement at 1pm.

Today's case numbers will also be revealed by the Ministry of Health in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 7829 new cases in the community and a further 15 deaths were reported.

There were 395 people in hospital with the virus, including eight in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases was 5808. This is higher than the average last Wednesday of 4873.

The ministry said the increase was not unusual to see after a long weekend.

"It will take more time before we are able to determine if this is part of a trend."

This comes after a surge of cases earlier in the week and the dropping of vaccine mandates for border and Corrections staff.

Experts are saying that the start of a second Covid-19 wave will hit in the coming weeks - meanwhile, health practitioners are dealing with an influx of respiratory illnesses like the flu and colds.

University of Canterbury epidemiologist Professor Michael Plank said it was possible New Zealand was near the start of a second wave and reported case numbers could increase in the coming weeks.

"We're likely to see a significant increase in the number of cases, exactly how the severity of those cases will compare to the first wave is a bit uncertain, but just the increase in numbers will likely flow through to hospitalisations and deaths increasing as well."

Meanwhile, University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said it was "pretty likely" Covid-19 case numbers would increase and while many people were "completely over" the pandemic, it was still an ongoing threat.

"We can see in the numbers, by every indicator, it's a huge ongoing problem," Baker said.

"The indicators are the number of people in hospital, it's putting pressure on the hospital, and it's also taking some workers out of [work], it's putting pressure on the schools and now it's combining with influenza."

Border and Corrections workers will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with the mandate lifting on July 2, says the Government.

Verrall said vaccine mandates have been under continuous review and the plan was always to remove them when it was "safe to do so".

"Vaccination has been one of our strongest and most effective defences to protect against Covid-19. It's helped protect our border and Corrections workers and their whānau. But we feel the requirement has served its purpose well.

"The risk Covid-19 poses at the border is much lower than it was previously. Alongside high rates of vaccination amongst border workers, the number of passengers arriving by air with Covid-19 is less than 3 per cent."