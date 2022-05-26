Our Prime Minister talks gun reform in the US, rising gang tensions continue in Auckland and how guidelines around school uniforms could change in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

While the detection of a new variant of Omicron in the community wasn't anything to panic about, one expert says it's a reminder the pandemic was not over and should be taken seriously.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported the first community case of the subvariant BA.2.12.1 in Hawke's Bay with no clear link to the border.

The ministry is due to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

It announced 8150 new cases in the community yesterday and reported a further 11 Covid-related deaths, including a child under 10.

There were 368 people in hospital with the virus, including 11 in intensive care.

The ministry said the leak of the subvariant into the community was not unexpected.

""It's not a game-changer, it's not like Omicron was where all of a sudden we're going to get a massive peak [in cases] because of it," said Dr David Welch, senior lecturer at the University of Auckland's school of computer science.

Welch said the new subvariant was expected to become the dominant variant within, perhaps, a few months.

"It's not [a] panic station. I don't think anyone is going to be calling for a change in the alert level or anything like that. But it's another reminder this pandemic is far from over and while this disease is here with us, we need to take it seriously," he said.

University of Otago evolutionary virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan said BA.2.12.1 had around a 10 per cent "growth advantage" over B.A.2, which meant it could infect people more efficiently.

Anything with a growth advantage could be expected to replace previous variants circulating in the community and could lead to an increase in cases.

Additionally, Omicron subvariants BA.4 and/or BA.5 have been detected in wastewater samples at Rosedale, on Auckland's North Shore, and in Gisborne.

The Ministry of Health confirmed there have been no confirmed cases of the two variants in the community to date.

However, 16 BA.4 and six BA.5 genomes have been detected in border-related cases.

The wastewater detections in Auckland and Gisborne could be from border-related cases but could also indicate community spread, the ministry said.

"We are investigating this further. ESR continues to apply a variety of genomic tools to track the variants that land in New Zealand."