The final reopening of New Zealand’s border could be near, Employment court’s ruling against Gloriavale and just how much money is owed in MIQ fees in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The final reopening of New Zealand’s border could be near, Employment court’s ruling against Gloriavale and just how much money is owed in MIQ fees in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

In some regions Covid case numbers are beginning creep up again, including across Auckland's three district health boards.

The Ministry of Health will reveal the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 9173 new cases in the community and 14 Covid-related deaths were reported.

There were 385 people in hospital with the virus, including 13 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average was 7927 which is slightly less than last Tuesday's 7943.

Figures collated from the Herald show the seven-day average of cases has tracked up across all Auckland DHBs since mid-to-late April.

Cases peaked in Auckland on March 4 when 13,252 new infections were reported. The seven-day moving average of cases peaked the next day.

Cases then declined to the seven-day moving average low point on April 19 of 1569.

Since then, the moving average has risen 50 per cent to 2390 yesterday.

The moving average of cases in Auckland's Waitematā DHB area as of May 9 (999) is around the same level as it was on March 31 (990). Average cases dipped to around 614 on April 18.

In Counties Manukau, average Covid cases are now 704 - around the same level as April 5 - after dipping to around 462 on April 18.

The seven-day average of cases on May 9 in Auckland DHB was 822, similar to the rate on March 28 (813).

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said the tick-up of cases in Auckland was a "gentle increase" over three weeks compared to the "very dramatic rise" in cases when Omicron first arrived in New Zealand.

"Auckland is important because it is more than a third of the population and it was also the place that had the earliest peak so that's probably going to give an indication of what we'd see around the rest of the country eventually."

This comes as an Auckland school deals with a Covid outbreak that has already impacted 200 students over two days.

All students at Albany Junior High School will return to online learning from tomorrow for seven days as the school works to control the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce today that the country's full border reopening will be brought forward by three months from October to July.

The final part of the staged border reopening will open the country back up to all visa categories - including tourists, workers, families and students.