Ports rocked by another death, calls for change after grim weekend road toll and Kiwis flock to London in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid testing rates significantly dropped over the long weekend, which has resulted the country's lowest daily case numbers since the peak of the Omicron outbreak.

The Ministry of Health will release today's case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 5690 new cases in the community, slightly up on Sunday's 5662.

Ten people were reported to have died with the virus and 514 were in hospital.

Before the long weekend, testing rates were up to 17,855 for rapid antigen tests and 2641 for PCR tests, these figures fell to around between 1300 and 1600 for PCR tests and 10,000 for rapid antigen tests over the weekend.

Yesterday a child under nine who had previously been reported to have died with Covid-19 was removed from the tally.

Ministry officials found that the virus was in fact not a contributing factor after assessment.

While daily case numbers are dropping, the seven-day rolling average rate is increasing.

Yesterday seven-day rolling average of Covid cases in the community was 8355 - up from 7986 last Monday.

New Zealand has now had 887,205 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 58,458 are classified as active.

The XE recombinant was detected in New Zealand for the first time last week. It is a mix of two earlier Omicron subvariants, BA.1 and BA.2.

A recombinant emerges when viruses swapped genetic material to create offspring, and sometimes arose if a person was infected with two strains at once.

The Ministry of Health said the person with XE arrived on April 19 and was isolating at home. It said the current health settings could manage XE.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield earlier this month said if XE arrived here, officials would need to look at its characteristics and assess if stricter rules were needed to keep case numbers down.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch has said it appeared the XE subtype would not be able to outcompete BA.2.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker has said that with subvariants, waning immunity and requirements being eased, a second wave may be under way here.

"This isn't Delta, it's Omicron and you need three doses of the vaccine to give you protection.

"And there's still 900,000 or more New Zealanders who haven't had the booster, which is really quite shocking."

Booster vaccination rates have slowed, with only 580 people getting the shot on Sunday and 1202 on Saturday .