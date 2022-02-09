Passengers wearing face masks disembarking from a commuter train at Wellington Railway Station. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington has recorded six new cases of Covid-19, and two in Palmerston North.

The Ministry of Health revealed on Wednesday that three of the Wellington cases are in Porirua and three are in the Hutt Valley.

The Porirua cases are so far unlinked and an investigation is underway to determine how they contracted the virus but the Hutt Valley cases are all household contacts of existing cases.

Both cases in Palmerston North are also household contacts.

It comes as a popular Wellington restaurant was named as a high-risk location of interest.

Chow on Wellington's Tory St appeared on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list on Wednesday, and anyone who was dining at the restaurant between 12.34pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, February 5 must immediately self-isolate and get a test.

Contacts must also get tested again on day five, and further information will be provided by health officials.

Across Aotearoa there are 204 new community cases of Covid-19, and 46 detected at the border.

Sixteen people are in hospital with the virus, but none are in intensive care.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 59.