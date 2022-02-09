Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 204 new community cases, 46 at the border; 1200 isolating at home in Auckland region. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: 204 new community cases, 46 at the border; 1200 isolating at home in Auckland region. Video / NZ Herald

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A South Island school is advertising for members of the community ready to supervise classrooms in case teachers are struck down by Covid-19.

Overseas huge numbers of teachers have had to isolate due to Omicron, either because they have caught the virus or are a close contact of a case.

That's left some schools without enough staff to safely stay open. Schools in New Zealand have been encouraged to plan ahead for how they will cope in a similar position.

Ellesmere College in the Canterbury town of Leeston has been advertising for people to supervise classrooms "as part of our advance planning for potential major teaching staff shortages due to Omicron".

The casual position offers up to 10 days' work at a "paid teacher relief rate" but would be just a supervisory role, with support from on-site school staff. It's likely in many cases the teacher could continue to teach remotely.

They must be available at short notice and get police clearance, and provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

Without a teaching qualification, an individual can day-relieve at a school for a maximum of 10 days per year, according to the PPTA website.

Ellesmere principal Ronan Bass said last year, when teachers were away for professional development, it had proven difficult to keep the school staffed as there was only a small pool of relievers.

"We're trying to be pre-emptive and put a plan in place well in advance so that we can ensure that we can keep the school open, despite potentially having large numbers of teachers self-isolating at home."

Having that plan ready now would also be reassuring for families, who would be put under pressure if school closed.

They were advertising early so that people had time to go through a rigorous checking process, including police checks, and have systems in place before they were needed in the classroom.

"We've had a number of people who've inquired which has been fantastic."

The classroom supervisor role would be for health and safety purposes, and a senior staff member in turn would also be supervising the supervisor.

Pay rates would be decided by Novopay, he said, based on the person's qualifications.

"It would be the equivalent of someone who's on a limited authority to teach doing some relief work."

Bass said his biggest concern was that staff would be burnt out by the end of term one.

Prior to the two years of the pandemic, there had been a "traumatic year" with multiple deaths in the community.

"We have a long year ahead of us so this is all about how to reduce the pressures on staff if they are self-isolating, and they are teaching from home - so that we can look after their well-being and also keep the school functioning and keeping an eye out for our community."

Ellesmere College wasn't the only school expecting staff shortages and making plans to fill spots left by isolating teachers.

At Mt Albert Grammar in Auckland headmaster Pat Drumm told the Herald the school planned to call on parents to supervise if needed.

The school already had one teacher and two students isolating at home with Covid-19.

"We are dealing with it in a calm and considered way and following the Ministry toolbox to the letter," he said.

Drumm said the school would combine classes and use support staff before they looked outside the school for help.

"We have a support staff of 100 so will look to utilise them first but if we have to we will put the call out to parents and others in the community.

"It is a process because there are police checks but it is an option."

Drumm said if needed a parent could supervise in class while the teacher taught online from home.

"If a teacher is isolating but well enough to teach they can take an online class from home with the students attending class in person.

"We will find new ways to make this hybrid type model work."

Steven Hargreaves, the president of the Auckland Secondary Schools Principal Association and principal at Macleans College, said schools were best placed to decide how they would deal with any shortages.

The association would not be making any suggestions to schools about what they should do because different strategies will work for different schools.

"At Macleans, we are looking at getting past pupils who are at university and who know the curriculum to come in if needed.

"They have recently run successful holiday programmes and we think they would have a good rapport with the students."

Hargreaves stressed any stop-gap would only work in the short term with the goal of having a qualified teacher in front of class as much as possible.